Ludhiana beats Hoshiarpur on first day of U-14 Punjab Basketball Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 03, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Ludhiana team secured a strong win over Hoshiarpur, scoring 44-34 in the boys’ category on the first day of Under-14 Sub-junior Punjab Basketball Championship being held at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. This three-day event features young talent, with nine girls’ teams and eleven boys’ teams battling for the top spot.

Players during the Punjab Sub-junior Championship in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)
The first day saw four intense matches, with both boys’ and girls’ teams showing off their skills. In the boys’ category, Ludhiana team secured a strong win over Hoshiarpur, scoring 44-34, while Faridkot triumphed over Sangrur with a score of 46-34. In the girls’ category, Ludhiana edged out Jalandhar in a close game, winning 26-21. SAS Nagar defeated Sangrur with a final score of 19-10.

The event was graced by special guest Baldev Singh, a Dronacharya Awardee in hockey, adding inspiration for the young athletes. Key officials, including Ludhiana District Basketball Association president JP Singh and Punjab Basketball Association joint secretary Prabhjot and general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, were also present. Along with them, various coaches and association representatives including Rajinder Singh and District Basketball Association vice-president Gurdeep Singh Romana were also present.

