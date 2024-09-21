Ludhiana: Bhaini Baringan govt school wins U-14 netball title

District level competitions in basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, badminton, and weightlifting were held as part of the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event on Friday. A cricket match in progress as part of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at SCD collage in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the boys’ netball finals, the U-14 group government school, Bhaini Baringan, secured the top spot, with GHG Khalsa senior secondary school, Mandi Bahadurgarh, finishing second. In the Under-17 group, the government school, Bhaini Baringan, won first place again, while GHG Khalsa School, Mandi Gobindgarh, came second. In the U-21 category, the team from Bhaini Baringan village claimed the first place, government school, Bhaini Baringan, stood second, and GHG Khalsa School, Mandi Gobindgarh, finished third.

The U-14 boys’ softball semifinals featured Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, beating BCM School, Focal Point with 7-3. In another match, DGSG School, Shimlapuri, triumphed over Coaching Center, Mallah, with a score of 12-1. In the U-17 competition, BCM School, Focal Point, defeated SPS Government Senior Secondary School, Gill, by 5-1. BCM School, Focal Point, continued their winning streak by beating Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal, with 9-4 in the semifinals.

In the U-14 girls’ boxing competition held at Kishori Lal Jethi senior secondary school, in the 30-32kg category, Ananya from Jagat Colony, Khanna, secured the first place and Komalpreet Kaur from Chakar stood second. Dia Sharma, Khanna, and Anjali, Chakar, shared the third spot. In the 32-34kg category, Shubhneet Kaur finished first, followed by Sukhdeep Kaur standing second. In the 34-36kg category, Jasmeet Kaur, Chakar, claimed the first spot, Jashanpreet Kaur, Jarkhar, second, and Gurleen Kaur, Virak, the third spot. Sukhveer Kaur, Chakar, won the 36-38kg category, with Gurnoor Kaur, Shahpur, bagged the second position and Prabhjot Kaur, Chakar, was third. In the 38-40kg category, Amanpreet Kaur took first, while Jasleen Kaur, Sohian, finished second.

In the U-21 girls’ weightlifting competition at Naresh Chandra Stadium, Khanna, Jaspreet Kaur won the 45kg category. Pawanjot Kaur secured the second position and Nancy the third spot. In the 49kg category, Vanipuri claimed the top spot, followed by Karamjit Kaur and Priyanka. In the 55kg competition, Prabhjot Kaur secured the first place, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Ridhima securing second and third positions, respectively. In the 59kg category, Ujala finished first, Pooja Tiwari second and Jashandeep Kaur third. Finally, in the 71kg category, Deepa Rani took the first spot, Neetu finished second and Ishika came third.