Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner
A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”.
The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused’s father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses. She said that later on February 13, the accused turned up at her house and raped her.
She said that she did not disclose the incident to anyone for five months, but later decided to file a complaint.
Jamalpur station house officer, sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused and police are also scanning the role of his father.
Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10
The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Public relations officer, Shantanu Pratap Singh, defence said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10.
Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of Rizwan Zaheer's political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur.
Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony. For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed.
MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar. Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said the minister for fisheries development, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, in a press conference on Friday. He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development. Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
