Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner

A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”.

The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused’s father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses. She said that later on February 13, the accused turned up at her house and raped her.

She said that she did not disclose the incident to anyone for five months, but later decided to file a complaint.

Jamalpur station house officer, sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused and police are also scanning the role of his father.