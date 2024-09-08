Ludhiana: Bid to grab property: Woman, aides booked for using forged papers

Following court orders, the Division Number 5 police booked a woman and her aides for using forged documents with intention to grab a property. Dr Sumit Sofat of Heera Singh Road had filed a complaint against the accused in court. Division Number 5 police booked a woman and her aides for using forged documents with intention to grab a property. (HT File)

According to Dr Sofat, despite the court orders the police took 20 days to lodge an FIR. The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur of Jodhewal.

Dr Sofat stated that he has a 3,000 sq yard property at Sunet village in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. The woman along with her aides prepared a fake sale deed and other documents. Later, she used the same documents before the court to avail a stay order.

Dr Sofat said he made a complaint against the accused before the court. The court found the documents fake and ordered an FIR.

ASI Iqbal Singh said that an FIR under sections 120- B, 420, 447, 448, 465, 467 and 468 of the IPC has been lodged against the woman and her aides. A hunt is on for their arrest.