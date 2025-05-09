Ludhiana: Bihar resident held in drug case, 1kg heroin seized

The crime branch of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a man for drug peddling and recovered 1.05 kg heroin. The police also seized his bike. The accused in the custody of crime branch at the police commissionerate in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Bihar, who is currently living in Moti Nagar in rented accommodation. Following the information provided by the accused the police booked his aide Raju Kumar alias Raju of Deep Nagar of Sherpur.

Inspector Beant Juneja, Incharge at Crime Branch, stated that the police arrested the accused from GLADA Ground at Chandigarh Road following a tip-off when he was going to supply the consignment. When frisked, the police recovered 1.05 kg heroin from his possession. During questioning, the accused told police that he used to procure heroin from Raju Kumar alias Raju following which the police booked the latter too.

A case under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar Police station. The Inspector added that Raju Singh is already facing trial in five cases of drug peddling and liquor smuggling, while Pardeep Kumar has no past criminal record.

Further he added that a hunt is on for the arrest of Raju Singh.