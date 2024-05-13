Ludhiana biker being chased by robbers rams into pole, killed

20-year-old youth lost his life after he crashed his bike into an electric pole on Sunday night at Daba road in an attempt to avoid robbers who were chasing him. His friend suffered severe injuries in the mishap. A group of robbers was chasing the friends in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After the mishap, the suspects escaped from the spot. Dinesh Kumar (HT File)

Division Number 6 police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

While Dinesh Kumar lost life, Nikhil Kumar has been admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

Bhupinder Singh of New Shimlapuri, another friend, stated that he along with his three friends went to watch a movie on Sunday. While he was riding a scooter with Rohit Saini, Dinesh and Nikhil were riding a bike.

He added that at around 1 am, a car started chasing them from Dholewal Chowk. Wielding weapons, the car-borne miscreants tried to assault Dinesh and Nikhil with a baseball bat but they escaped. He added that to avoid the robbers, Dinesh sped the bike and lost control.

Bhupinder Singh added that they rushed Dinesh and Nikhil to hospital where the doctors declared Dinesh dead on arrival.

Division number 6 station-house officer inspector Bikramjit Singh said that an FIR under sections 304, 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified accused.