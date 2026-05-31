Ludhiana: Biomedical waste dumped in open raises health concerns

A heap of biomedical waste, including used syringes, injection needles, blood-stained gloves and medicine vials, was found dumped in the open near a busy intersection in Model Town on Sunday, sparking concerns over public health and sanitation in one of the city’s densely populated localities. Activist files complaint to civil surgeon, seeks inquiry into source of hazardous medical waste. (HT Photo)

The hazardous waste was spotted near Mint Gumri Chowk, close to Bank of Maharashtra and opposite Bindra Motors, an area that witnesses heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement throughout the day.

The matter came to light after social activist Arvind Sharma submitted a complaint to civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur, seeking immediate removal of the waste and an inquiry into its source.

According to the complaint, the biomedical waste was lying unattended in the open around 10.30 am. Sharma alleged that the discarded material included used syringes, injection needles, medicine vials, blood-contaminated gloves and other potentially infectious medical waste that should have been disposed of through authorised biomedical waste treatment facilities.

The discovery has raised alarm among local residents and public health advocates, who warned that improperly discarded biomedical waste poses a serious risk to sanitation workers, ragpickers, stray animals and unsuspecting members of the public.

Health experts note that exposure to biomedical waste can lead to accidental needle-stick injuries and increase the risk of transmission of infectious diseases. Improper disposal of such waste also poses environmental hazards and violates established biomedical waste management norms.

In his complaint, Sharma said photographs and videos of the site had been submitted to health authorities. He urged officials to immediately clear the waste, identify the hospital, clinic, laboratory or individual responsible for dumping it, and initiate action under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on the monitoring and enforcement of biomedical waste disposal practices in the city. Despite stringent regulations governing the segregation, collection and scientific disposal of medical waste, similar instances of hazardous waste being dumped in public spaces continue to surface periodically.

Residents expressed concern that the waste remained easily accessible to the public and demanded stricter enforcement against violators. They said the dumping of infectious medical waste in open areas reflected gross negligence and could have serious consequences if not addressed promptly.

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the Punjab Pollution Control Board for appropriate action.

Responding to the complaint, civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the matter would be examined despite the health department primarily overseeing government healthcare facilities. “While we mainly monitor government hospitals, we will issue a notice regarding the matter and have it examined through the concerned authorities. Biomedical waste should not be lying in the open and the issue needs to be addressed,” she said.