Ludhiana: Bittu rules out possibility of BJP-Congress alliance

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has ruled out possibility of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress following the Municipal Corporation elections. Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ Bittu recalled the BJP’s “Congress-free India” vision, emphasising that there was no question of joining hands with the Congress under any circumstances. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

The statement comes at a time of heightened political activity, with parties vying for control in the aftermath of civic polls. While the BJP and the Congress have been working to consolidate their positions, allegations of potential backdoor deals between the two parties have sparked widespread debate.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on social media, “There is no question of an alliance between the BJP and the Congress in the Ludhiana MC. Our goal is a Congress-free India. Supporting the Congress goes against our principles. The ongoing controversies and media speculations must be put to rest immediately.”

The BJP’s leadership at both state and national levels has rejected any possibility of collaboration. Party insiders stated that aligning with the Congress would go against their ideological principles and the mandate given by the people.

A senior BJP leader explained, “The public has placed the BJP in the opposition and we respect their decision. Our role is to hold the ruling party accountable, not to compromise on our principles for political gains.”

The rumours of a BJP-Congress pact had created unease among the grassroots workers of both parties. Many BJP supporters voiced concerns that such an alliance would erode their credibility and alienate their voter base.

With this clear denial, the BJP has reinforced its stance as an opposition party in the Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, Congress district chief Sanjay Talway has refrained from commenting on the speculation, focusing instead on consolidating their internal support.