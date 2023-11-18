Ludhiana bizman kidnapped, shot at after extortion plan goes awry

Strap: Victim undergoes surgery after sustaining bullet injury to the foot; stable Police deputed outside DMCH, where the victim, Sambhav Jain, is being treated for his injuries. (HT PHOTO)

A gang of miscreants kidnapped a city-based hosiery unit owner and demanded extortion money from his wife.

After the victim’s family informed the police, the miscreants shot him in the leg and fled with his Kia Seltos car after dropping him near Vishwakarma Chowk on Friday night.

Before dropping him off, the miscreants were doing rounds around the city for three hours, managing to dodge the patrolling parties.

The victim, Sambhav Jain of College road, owns a hosiery factory at Noorwala road. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he underwent a surgery. His condition was said to be stable.

A relative said Jain left his factory around 8 pm in his car. Minutes later, a bike hit the vehicle. The bike rider accused him of crushing his foot. When Jain rolled down the windowpane of the car to talk to the man, four others, who were hiding nearby, ambushed him.

According to the information, Jain offered the men his gold chain, bracelet, cash and the car. They, however, forced him to call his wife Saumya and ask her to bring all the cash and gold kept in the house to the Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, citing a tip-off about an income tax raid.

Jain’s wife, however, spoke to her family members about the unusual request. When the accused kept on changing the locations of the dropoff, she informed the police. After three hours of driving around the city, the accused fled after dropping Jain near Vishwakarma Chowk with his foot bleeding. He borrowed a mobile phone from a passers-by and informed the police.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Sumit Sood said a case has been registered against the unidentified accused. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

