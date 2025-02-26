Ludhiana BJP councillor, aides booked for assault in police station

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Mukesh Khatri and his aides were booked by Division Number 2 police for allegedly assaulting a man inside the police station following an argument. The victim also alleged that the accused intercepted him again while he was on his way home, attacking him again. According to the complainant, he had visited Division Number 2 police station on Monday regarding a matrimonial dispute involving a relative. (iStock)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, against Khatri, his brother Bunty, Shelly, and two other unidentified accomplices.

According to the complainant, he had visited Division Number 2 police station on Monday regarding a matrimonial dispute involving a relative. Khatri had reportedly arrived there in support of the opposite party. While the complainant’s relatives were discussing the matter with the investigating officer, Khatri allegedly started interfering in the conversation, leading to an argument. He then reportedly abused and slapped Vinod in the presence of police personnel.

The complainant further alleged that after he left the police station, the accused and his aides intercepted him on the way and physically assaulted him again.

Station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurjeet Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested. He confirmed that the complainant was assaulted inside the police station premises in the presence of law enforcement officers.

The SHO added that the case has been filed under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).