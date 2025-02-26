Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana BJP councillor, aides booked for assault in police station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurjeet Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Mukesh Khatri and his aides were booked by Division Number 2 police for allegedly assaulting a man inside the police station following an argument. The victim also alleged that the accused intercepted him again while he was on his way home, attacking him again.

According to the complainant, he had visited Division Number 2 police station on Monday regarding a matrimonial dispute involving a relative. (iStock)
According to the complainant, he had visited Division Number 2 police station on Monday regarding a matrimonial dispute involving a relative. (iStock)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, against Khatri, his brother Bunty, Shelly, and two other unidentified accomplices.

According to the complainant, he had visited Division Number 2 police station on Monday regarding a matrimonial dispute involving a relative. Khatri had reportedly arrived there in support of the opposite party. While the complainant’s relatives were discussing the matter with the investigating officer, Khatri allegedly started interfering in the conversation, leading to an argument. He then reportedly abused and slapped Vinod in the presence of police personnel.

The complainant further alleged that after he left the police station, the accused and his aides intercepted him on the way and physically assaulted him again.

Station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurjeet Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested. He confirmed that the complainant was assaulted inside the police station premises in the presence of law enforcement officers.

The SHO added that the case has been filed under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3 (5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On