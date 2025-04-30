Ludhiana: BJP councillors protest over sewage problems

As many as seven BJP councillors from various wards staged a protest outside the municipal corporation’s zone B office on Monday afternoon, demanding urgent action on sewer-related issues in their respective areas. BJP councillors during a meeting with zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Leading the protest, councillor Ruby Goriyan from Ward 17 said residents in her ward have been grappling with choked sewer lines and overflowing drains for the past several months. Despite repeated complaints and written requests submitted over the last three months, no effective action has been taken, she alleged.

“The situation is worsening by the day. Manhole covers have gone missing, and sewage is flowing openly in several lanes. We have been constantly urging the MC to send super suction machines, but nothing has been done,” said Goriyan.

The protesting councillors raised slogans and demanded immediate intervention from senior officials. They claimed residents are suffering due to unhygienic conditions, and the civic body’s inaction reflects gross negligence.

After nearly an hour of protest, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain held a meeting with the councillors and assured them that the issues raised would be addressed on priority. He said that super suction machines would be deployed in the affected wards, and missing manhole covers would be replaced at the earliest.

The councillors warned that if the administration fails to take timely action, they would intensify their protest in the coming days.