Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: BJP slams AAP over hiked parking rates, drug menace

Ludhiana: BJP slams AAP over hiked parking rates, drug menace

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the municipal corporation (MC) recently hiking parking rates in the city and its alleged failure to control drug menace in the state, members of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday

BJP leaders protesting against the AAP at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday (Harvinder Singh/HT)
BJP leaders protesting against the AAP at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the municipal corporation (MC) recently hiking parking rates in the city and its alleged failure to control drug menace in the state, members of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday.

Led by Bikram Sidhu, a member of the Saffron Party’s state executive committee, the protesters said that instead of alleviating the public’s problems, the AAP-led state government is further burdening them.

He added that the parking rates were slashed at certain lots only due to the public outcry over the decision.

Sidhu added that the staff deputed at parking lots in the city have also been charging residents for keeping their vehicles on the road, which is against the norms.

Sidhu only trying to gain political mileage: Gogi

Meanwhile, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi said the hiked parking rates have already been slashed and the decision was taken amicably during a meeting between the parking contractor and market associations.

“Market associations have even appreciated AAP for resolving the issue and BJP is just trying to gain political mileage by misguiding the public. Steps have also been taken to stop overcharging at parking lots,” said Gogi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out