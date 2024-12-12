Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Blackout in Tajpur Road area after power grid fire

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 12, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The power grid’s damage has resulted in a major disruption of electricity in the affected areas and the authorities have indicated that it may take time to restore power supply to normal levels

A massive fire broke out at a 66 kV power grid on Tajpur Road on Wednesday evening, causing panic in the area. The blaze disrupted power supply in several areas around Tajpur Road, leaving residents in the dark.

Fire officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (HT File)
Fire officials are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. (HT File)

As the fire raged, attempts to control it locally proved futile. Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai said the department received information in the evening following which a team was rushed to the scene immediately. Eight fire tenders were dispatched. “The situation was challenging due to the presence of oil in the power transformers,” officials said. Firefighters used both foam and water to bring the situation under control. The fire had not been fully doused till the filing of this report.

The power grid’s damage has resulted in a major disruption of electricity in the affected areas. Authorities have indicated that it may take time to restore power supply to normal levels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation once the situation is fully under control.

