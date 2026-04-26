Ludhiana: Blast in Doraha steel factory leaves seven women injured

An explosion in a steel factory in Bishanpura village near Doraha left seven women injured on Saturday, police said. Two of them are said to be critical. The incident triggered panic in the area as thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky. Fire fighters dousing the flames which caught a factory in village Bishanpura near Doraha following an explosion in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The fire spread rapidly, making it difficult for workers to escape and for initial responders to contain the flames. According to officials, a firefighting operation was underway at the time of filing this report, with more than 50 fire tenders deployed to douse the blaze.

Inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer of Doraha, who was at the spot, said the reason behind the explosion remained unclear. “We are focusing on rescue and containment. The cause will be determined after a thorough investigation,” he said.

Payal tehsildar and local MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura also visited the site to assess the situation. The MLA stated that strict action would be taken if any negligence on the part of the factory management comes to light.

Meena and Anjali, residents of Kaddon village, who sustained severe injuries, were rushed to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Five other women — Devika, Bimla, Soni, Surjit and Kulwinder Kaur — were admitted to a private hospital in Doraha with varying degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion was so intense that it caused immediate chaos, with workers scrambling to safety as flames engulfed parts of the factory.

Authorities said a detailed probe will be conducted once the situation is brought under control to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and fix responsibility.