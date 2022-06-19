Ludhiana | Borstal Jail staff seize sharp-edged weapons from 9 inmates
Nine inmates of Borstal jail have been booked for possessing and making sharp-edged weapons, using the rods and iron bars of doors and windows.
The police will bring the accused— Kamaljit, Jatin Hans, Manjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Harkamal, Shubham Satnam, Amrit and Akash— on a production warrant for questioning.
Assistant superintendent of the jail Anu Malik, in his complaint, said the staff conducted a surprise checking on June 15. While inspecting barrack number 3, some inmates were found possessing sharp-edged weapons, which might be used for a murderous attack inside the prison, he said.
Malik further said the weapons were made by damaging jail property inside such as doors and windows.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 427(mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act has been lodged at the Division Number 7 police station.
