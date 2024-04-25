Ludhiana boy secures AIR 81 in JEE Mains exam

Ciy resident Agrim Bhanot secured All India Rank (AIR) 81 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Mains, the results of which were declared on Wednesday night. Agrim Bhanot (centre), who secured AIR 81, celebrates with other students after the results of JEE Main exam were declared, in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Most of the students from the city who did well said that they would opt for computer science in undergraduate course.

Agrim Bhanot, got 99.998 percentile and scored 100% in physics subject, is a student of Gujramwala Guru Nanak Public School. His father Aashish Bhanot is a sales manager at HP and mother Archana Bhanot is a homemaker. He wants to study computer science or aeronautical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi.

Highlighting the importance of mocks, he said, “Mock tests are important to succeed in this exam. There are a number of tests available online for free, which every student can avail.”

Sharing his interests, he said since childhood, he had keen interest in space and things related to science. “I feel that in this field, there is much to explore and it provides a lot of opportunities for the students to shine,” he added.

Agrim spent over 10 hours a day studying and stressed on the importance of breaks. “Rest increases efficiency. I never overworked and spent a little time listening to music and swimming as well,” he said.

Had to give up social gatherings: 17-year old who got AIR 629

Tanush Bansal, 17, of Baba Isher Singh Public School, secured 99.969 percentile and bagged AIR 629. Tanush started preparing from Class 111 and was initially confused between science and commerce as a career path.

“Revision is the key. I used to revise everything after the classes and prepared short notes as well as help in quick revision. I practised previous year questions, which helped me,” he said.

Tanush’s father Rajan Bansal is a businessman and mother Isha Bansal is a homemaker. “I might join my father in the business but first, I want to be efficient,” Tanush added. He said that he studied for more than eight hours a day and aspires to join IIT Delhi as well. He also expressed interest in taking up computer science.

‘Not using social media helped me succeed’

Anshita Batra, 18, from BCM School, aspires to join IIT Mumbai and has been aiming at JEE advance. The exam is scheduled in May. She said that a keen interest in mathematics helped her stick to her goal. “I spent nearly five hours in my coaching institution and more than four hours studying at home. I never used social media and never felt like I am missing out on something,” she said.

Anshita, whose father Gagandeep Batra is a branch administrator in an IT company and mother Tamanna Batra is a homemaker, is a single child and gained support and motivation from her parents and teachers.

Sharing her hobbies, she said, “I enjoy dancing whenever I have time. Breaks are extremely important for me. Without breaks, consistency cannot be maintained.” She preparing in Class 9 and has secured AIR 650.

Consistency is key: Dist-level badminton player

Another student of BCM School, Shastri Nagar, who secured 99.93 percentile, Aditya Kalra is gearing up for JEE Advance exam and aspires to study computer science at IIT Mumbai. He takes inspiration from his father, Dinesh Kalra, who is a businessman. Aditya wishes to launch his own startup.

“This is the era of computers and artificial intelligence. I want to explore more in the field,” he said. He added that in order to avoid distractions, his family has not been on a vacation for the past two years. Aditya is a district-level badminton player and believes in maintaining consistency.

Few others in the district who scored more than 99 percentile are Divyansh Bansal (99.96), Brahmasees Singh (99.92), Chunit Bansal (99.73), Manmeet Kaur (99.06) and Samavesh Aggarwal (99.05).