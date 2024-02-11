Ludhiana: Brother, aide held for forging signature of NRI

The police arrested the brother of an NRI and former aide for allegedly forging his signature on documents to grab a chunk of land at Rani Jhansi Road, one of the posh localities of the city. Two cousins of the NRI, who were also involved in the crime, are yet to be arrested. (Getty image)

Two cousins of the NRI, who were also involved in the crime, are yet to be arrested.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Saggar of Kundanpuri and his aide Kulwinder Singh Grewal of I-Block of Sarabha Nagar. Anmol Saggar and Atul Saggar are on the run.

The complainant Mohit Saggar, who is settled in the US, said that they have ancestral property at Rani Jhansi road, which was bought by his grandfather. After the death of his grandfather, the ownership of the land was transferred in the name of his father and his siblings. After the death of his father, he and his siblings and cousins were legal heirs.

Mohit Saggar added that in 2022, he found that the accused Kulwinder Singh sent some people to the property, who had tried to take its possession. Thereafter, he filed a police complaint.

While Kulwinder did not join the inquiry, the rest of the accused had produced an agreement with his signatures for selling the property.

However, during the probe, the police found the agreement mentioned that it was made in 2012. However, the travel history of Mohit Saggar suggested that he did not come to India in 2012. Moreover, the forensic examination of the agreement also ascertained that Mohit’s signature was forged on it.

ASI Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.