Ludhiana | Builders, plot holders decry non-issuance of NOCs online

Though the state government had launched an online portal in September for issuing no-objection certificates (NOC) to plot-holders and builders, the stakeholders claim the process has not been streamlined yet.

The NOCs are to be issued by the various departments, including the municipal corporation, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) etc.

Accusing the government of befooling the public, the builders alleged that the plot-holders are not able to get registries of their plots done in the absence of NOCs.

Punjab colonisers and property dealers’ association president GS Lamba said, “Thousands of applications for NOCs are pending with different departments, including GLADA. A number of meetings have also been held at government-level in this regard but no solution has been found.”

“Due to non-issuance of NOCs, the real estate sector is in a slump, which is also resulting in losses to the state exchequer. The government should take some concrete steps to resolve the issue,” said Lamba.

Meanwhile, one of the senior officials of GLADA, said it takes some time to issue NOCs as they have to scrutinise the applications, which is a tedious process. “As per the regularisation policy floated by the state government in 2018, NOCs have to be issued in colonies which have been established before March 19, 2018. As the online portal has been recently launched by the government, they are also facing some teething problems, which will be resolved in the coming time,” said the official.

A section of builders and property dealers, under the banner of land dealers and colonisers association, have announced to raise an agitation near Ladhowal toll plaza site from Monday.

Association president Gurdeep Mundian said NOCs are not being issued even after the fee was been submitted with the department. Further course of action will be decided during the protest on Monday, he added.