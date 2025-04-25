Ludhiana: Bullepur student tops State in PSTSE

Harshpreet Singh, a Class 10 student of Government High School, Bullepur, has emerged as the state topper in the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE). Held on February 2 and conducted by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, this exam offers scholarships to bright young minds across the state. School headmaster Raj Kumar said that 40 students from Ludhiana had cleared the exam, with 10 of them from Bullepur school alone — the highest ever for the school. (HT Photo for representation)

The names of the other successful students are Kajal, Mahikpreet Kaur, Khushpreet Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Piyush Sharma, Chhaya, Simranpreet Kaur, Komalpreet, and Gagandeep Kaur.

“This is more than just a result — it’s the outcome of years of hard work by our students and dedication by our teachers,” said Raj Kumar, adding that last year, only five students had cleared the PSTSE from the school. “This year, our students doubled that number, proving that with the right guidance and family support, anything is possible.”

Each student who qualifies for the PSTSE receives a scholarship from the Punjab government, making it both a prestigious academic honour and a valuable support for future studies.