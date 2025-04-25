Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Bullepur student tops State in PSTSE

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 25, 2025 06:40 AM IST

Each student who qualifies for the PSTSE receives a scholarship from the Punjab government, making it both a prestigious academic honour and a valuable support for future studies

Harshpreet Singh, a Class 10 student of Government High School, Bullepur, has emerged as the state topper in the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE). Held on February 2 and conducted by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, this exam offers scholarships to bright young minds across the state.

School headmaster Raj Kumar said that 40 students from Ludhiana had cleared the exam, with 10 of them from Bullepur school alone — the highest ever for the school. (HT Photo for representation)
School headmaster Raj Kumar said that 40 students from Ludhiana had cleared the exam, with 10 of them from Bullepur school alone — the highest ever for the school. (HT Photo for representation)

Sharing the excitement, school headmaster Raj Kumar said that 40 students from Ludhiana had cleared the exam, with 10 of them from Bullepur school alone — the highest ever for the school.

The names of the other successful students are Kajal, Mahikpreet Kaur, Khushpreet Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Piyush Sharma, Chhaya, Simranpreet Kaur, Komalpreet, and Gagandeep Kaur.

“This is more than just a result — it’s the outcome of years of hard work by our students and dedication by our teachers,” said Raj Kumar, adding that last year, only five students had cleared the PSTSE from the school. “This year, our students doubled that number, proving that with the right guidance and family support, anything is possible.”

Each student who qualifies for the PSTSE receives a scholarship from the Punjab government, making it both a prestigious academic honour and a valuable support for future studies.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Bullepur student tops State in PSTSE
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On