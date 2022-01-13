Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with valuables from godown
Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with valuables from godown

A gang of burglars targeted the godown of an electronics store on Sua Road of Sadar area in Ludhiana and decamped with multiple valuables
The godown which was targeted by the burglars in Sua Road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted the godown of an electronics store on Sua Road of Sadar area and decamped with multiple valuables.

The store owner, Manjeet Singh, said items worth 20 lakh were stolen. He stated that he hadn’t visit the godown in the last two days, which the burglars took advantage of. On Wednesday, he received a call from the landlord that the neighbouring store owner suspects something is wrong, as the electricity wires of the godown had been cut off. He got there and found that the godown had been ransacked and almost all expensive items had been stolen.

The victim added that the goods used to be kept on the ground floor, where CCTVs were also installed. However, they had recently been shifted to the first floor, where CCTV was not installed yet. He suspected that the burglars must be aware of it and hatched the conspiracy. Police suspect that an acquaintance of Manjeet may be involved.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said that a case has been registered against unidentified accused. The police found some clues and will solve the case soon, he added.

