Ludhiana: Burglars escape with valuables despite smart security alert

Police have booked two unidentified miscreants after they broke into a house in Guru Gian Vihar, Jawaddi Khurd, and fled with cash and valuables while the family was out of town. What makes the incident striking is that the house was equipped with a sensor-based alarm system connected to CCTV cameras, which alerted the family in real time. (HT File)

What makes the incident striking is that the house was equipped with a sensor-based alarm system connected to CCTV cameras, which alerted the family in real time. Despite the advanced security setup and immediate response by the family, the burglars managed to escape before help could arrive.

According to the complainant,Yashpal Singh, a retired veterinary department employee, he and his family had travelled to Karnal on June 30. In the early hours of Thursday, around 2:30 am, he received a security alarm alert on his mobile phone.

When Yashpal checked the live CCTV footage through his phone, he was shocked to see two men moving inside his house.

Realising a burglary was underway, he immediately contacted his son, who lives nearby, and asked him to rush to the house. However, by the time his son reached the residence, the burglars had already fled after carrying out the theft.

The complainant told police that the accused stole a gold chain, gold rings, silver coins, silver anklets, two watches and ₹7,000 in cash.

The Dugri Police Station registered an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigating officer ASI Amlok Singh said police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Police are now examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Burglars target judicial magistrate’s house

Ludhiana A gang of burglars targeted the house of a judicial magistrate in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with cash and valuables. The magistrate was out of station due to vacations.

The incident came to light when the judge returned and found his residence ransacked, with household belongings strewn across rooms and valuables missing. The Sarabha Nagar Police registered a case related to theft against unidentified accused at the and launched an investigation.

According to police, ASI Jaswinder Pal, posted as the judge’s gunman, stated in his complaint that the judge had gone out of station due to court holidays. During this period, he received a call from the judge and immediately rushed to her official residence.

Upon reaching the house, he found the entire residence in complete disarray. Furniture and household articles were scattered, indicating the burglars had thoroughly searched the premises before fleeing.

After the judge inspected the residence, it was found that the accused had stolen a bicycle worth around ₹40,000, a 10-gram silver coin, and ₹2,000.

Investigating officer, ASI Jaswinder Singh stated that they have started examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

An FIR under sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the unidentified accused.