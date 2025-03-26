Ludhiana: Burglary bid at bank on humbran road foiled

A robbery attempt at the Bank of India’s Humbran Road branch was thwarted in the early hours of Monday when three unidentified miscreants broke into the bank but failed to access the cash and fled the scene empty-handed. Suspects tried to damage and burn the ATM’s operating system in an effort to access the money but failed. (iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by branch manger Amritpal Singh, of Garah village, Phillaur, the suspects gained entry by cutting the grill of a record room window and breaking the windowpane. But were unsuccessful to drill through the wall of strong room.

They tried to damage and burn the ATM’s operating system in an effort to access the money but failed.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, the investigating officer from Ladhowal police station, said the masked miscreants also covered the CCTV cameras after entering the bank.

The police have registered a case under Sections 331 (4) (lurking house trespass), 305 (theft), 3 (5) (Criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 62 (attempt to commit an offence), 324 (5) (mischief causing damage to the amount of one lakh rupees of upwards) of BNS. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the miscreants.