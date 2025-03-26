Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Burglary bid at bank on humbran road foiled

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 26, 2025 06:26 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by branch manger Amritpal Singh, of Garah village, Phillaur, the suspects gained entry by cutting the grill of a record room window and breaking the windowpane

A robbery attempt at the Bank of India’s Humbran Road branch was thwarted in the early hours of Monday when three unidentified miscreants broke into the bank but failed to access the cash and fled the scene empty-handed.

Suspects tried to damage and burn the ATM’s operating system in an effort to access the money but failed. (iStockphoto)
Suspects tried to damage and burn the ATM’s operating system in an effort to access the money but failed. (iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by branch manger Amritpal Singh, of Garah village, Phillaur, the suspects gained entry by cutting the grill of a record room window and breaking the windowpane. But were unsuccessful to drill through the wall of strong room.

They tried to damage and burn the ATM’s operating system in an effort to access the money but failed.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, the investigating officer from Ladhowal police station, said the masked miscreants also covered the CCTV cameras after entering the bank.

The police have registered a case under Sections 331 (4) (lurking house trespass), 305 (theft), 3 (5) (Criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 62 (attempt to commit an offence), 324 (5) (mischief causing damage to the amount of one lakh rupees of upwards) of BNS. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the miscreants.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On