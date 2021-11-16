Ludhiana bus contractor issues notice to ministers, authorities over ‘illegal’ buses on city routes

With city bus services struggling to make a profit, a bus contractor has served a legal notice to the ministers concerned and local authorities for failing to tighten the noose around the transport mafia, which he claimed was plying ‘illegal’ buses on city bus routes.

The notice has been served to transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, local bodies’ minister Brahm Mohindra, the state transport commissioner, Ludhiana Regional Transport Authority assistant transport officer, local bodies’ department secretary, Ludhiana municipal commissioner; commissioner of police and Ludhiana City Bus Services Limited.

Accusing the ministers and local authorities of being hand in glove with the transport mafia, the contractor alleged that the authorities concerned had failed to act on his complaints, which had caused his company to incur losses. He pointed out that his agreement specifies that no private bus will be allowed to ply on city bus routes.

The contractor Jaskirat Singh said no action was taken against private buses and auto rickshaws that have been plying on city bus routes, due to which the footfall in city buses had reduced. He also alleged that in July a few members of the auto-rickshaw union had also manhandled their staff in Sahnewal, but the culprits were let go scot-free.

“It has come to our knowledge that the transport department is renewing the permits given to private buses to ply on city bus routes, which is against our agreement with Ludhiana City Bus service Limited. We will be left with no other option than to move court, if authorities still fail to act against the illegal buses,” said Singh.

Despite attempts to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he remained unavailable for comments. One of the officials said that a meeting had been scheduled to discuss the matter on Tuesday.

At present, the city bus service is only running on two routes. Of 120 buses, 83 have been transferred to the contractor, of which, only 25 are being operated. The contractor had also moved the high court a few years ago, after the MC had served a termination notice to his company.