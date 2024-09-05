Ludhiana bus stand: Lack of basic amenities in waiting rooms irks passengers

The waiting rooms at the bustling city bus stand designated for passengers’ comfort are devoid of basic amenities, such as working fans, clean floors, and trash cans. Although these rooms can accommodate nearly 70 passengers at a time and are freely accessible, they are rarely used. A view of poor conditions of waiting rooms at bus stand in Ludhiana a on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The conditions of these waiting rooms are lamentable where the spittle-stained walls, missing fans and unbearable stench keep the passengers at bay from accessing them.

There are three waiting rooms, including an AC one for the passengers of luxury Volvo buses operated by Punjab Roadways. Notably, the AC waiting room is mostly kept locked, despite the arrival of these buses at the encounter, an official at the bus stand said.

The ladies’ waiting room near bus counter no. 23 is also a storage room for the cleaning machines, mattresses and electrical appliances. The room meant for the sitting of 48 passengers has a water cooler and sanitary napkin vending machine for the comfort of female passengers but they are not in working conditions. These rooms are also devoid of trash cans leading the passengers to litter around.

Swati, who was travelling to Delhi, said,” The waiting rooms are for the rest of long route passengers. But they hardly serve their purpose due to negligence. The rooms clad isolated appearance raising security concerns.”

Deferring these issues, station supervisor Jatinder Singh said,” These rooms are under the responsibility of a private contractor where we raised alarms on the shortfalls. The fans have been removed for repair and will be installed soon. The store room is on the first floor where it becomes difficult to carry heavy cleaning equipment. Hence, they are kept in these rooms due to space constraints on the ground floor.”