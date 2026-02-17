Ludhiana: Buses deployed for Moga rally, passengers inconvenienced

Public transport services at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in the city were disrupted after a rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Killi Chahal village near Moga led to the large-scale diversion of government buses. What began as a routine travel day for hundreds of commuters quickly turned into hours of uncertainty, frustration and helpless waiting. At the bus stand, passengers were seen waiting for up to three hours, with no clarity on bus arrivals. (Manish/HT)

An official, wishing not to be named, said nearly 80% of the government buses did not operate on their regular routes, leaving only about 20% functional. Out of a fleet of 90 Punjab Roadways buses, 55 were deployed for the rally, while 70 out of 130 PRTC buses were also diverted. The massive deployment severely crippled connectivity across key routes.

At the bus stand, passengers were seen waiting for up to three hours, with no clarity on bus arrivals. Long-distance routes suffered the most. On a normal day, 10–12 government buses run to Delhi, but not a single one operates on the Delhi route. Services to Ambala were also suspended.

Women, elderly passengers, students and office-goers were among the worst affected. Gurpreet Kaur, travelling with children and luggage to Sirhind, said she had been waiting for over one-and-a-half hour. She explained that passengers prefer government buses because they are reliable, cost-effective and reach destinations faster compared to private operators.

Similarly, Aasha Rani, who was heading to Rajpura and then Ambala, said prolonged waiting had worsened her knee pain. She expressed disappointment that no official was available to guide stranded passengers. Officials confirmed that almost every major route was impacted.

Responding to the disruption, Punjab Roadways general manager Navraj Batish said efforts were being made to operate as many buses as possible to minimise passenger inconvenience.