Ludhiana: Campaign launched to ensure potable water at govt schools

The Ludhiana administration on Saturday launched a special campaign to ensure clean water tanks at government schools in the district.

On the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh have been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water at government schools.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal said the drive is being undertaken with active participation from school management committees, panchayats and health department. He added that the health department has been asked to immediately inform the administration if any sample fails purity test, so that corrective steps can be taken instantly.

Further, he asked education department officials to fix responsibility of principals to ensure that water tanks are cleaned regularly, besides having DEOs conduct routine checking.

Panchal also directed the water supply and sanitation department to carry out inspections at schools to check for leakage in water supply lines and get them fixed if needed. The ADC said that the committee will also submit its report to the administration in this regard.