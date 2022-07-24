Ludhiana: Campaign launched to ensure potable water at govt schools
The Ludhiana administration on Saturday launched a special campaign to ensure clean water tanks at government schools in the district.
On the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh have been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water at government schools.
Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal said the drive is being undertaken with active participation from school management committees, panchayats and health department. He added that the health department has been asked to immediately inform the administration if any sample fails purity test, so that corrective steps can be taken instantly.
Further, he asked education department officials to fix responsibility of principals to ensure that water tanks are cleaned regularly, besides having DEOs conduct routine checking.
Panchal also directed the water supply and sanitation department to carry out inspections at schools to check for leakage in water supply lines and get them fixed if needed. The ADC said that the committee will also submit its report to the administration in this regard.
-
Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day
Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. The tally of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 289 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 275 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
-
Haryana DSP’s killing: 3 more in police net
Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a Haryana deputy superintendent of police, taking the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said. Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials said.
-
Ludhiana: ADGP Ram Singh holds surprise inspection in city
Additional director general of police (ADGP, technical service) Ram Singh on Saturday conducted checking of vehicles at various points in the city as part of a surprise inspection. He was accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops. He checked vehicles at 28 points in the city, which were monitored by all gazetted officers of Ludhiana police and at least 700 personnel were deputed.
-
Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence
A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial's arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials. The police failed to find that he was faking his identity. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.
-
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
