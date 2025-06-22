Ludhiana: Canada returnee stabs nephew multiple times, takes poison

A day before the inauguration of the new house of his younger brother, a Canada returnee consumed some poisonous substance after thrashing the former’s 11-year-old son with pliers and stabbing him with sharp edged tools in Model Town Extension on Friday. The police said jealousy was the reason behind the crime. An attempt to murder case has been registered against the accused. The police said jealousy was the reason behind the crime. (HT photo)

The boy has been admitted to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be serious. He has sustained over 100 stitches. The accused, Jaswinder Singh, has been admitted to a private hospital. He is said to be stable. The FIR was registered on the statement of Gagandeep Singh, father of victim Kavnoor Singh. Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Model Town police station, said Jaswinder lives on the first floor of the house with his wife and children while Gagandeep lives on the ground floor with his family.

The SHO added that Jaswinder Singh called on 11-year-old son of Gagandeep Singh to his portion of the house and assaulted him with pliers and stabbed him with sharp-edged tools. The boy managed to free himself from the clutches of Jaswinder Singh and came downstairs. The family rushed him to a hospital.

“Later, Jaswinder consumed some poisonous substance and he was also rushed to a private hospital,” said the SHO. “Jaswinder Singh returned from Canada a few months ago. His brother Gagandeep Singh, who is a businessman, bought a house near their location. The inauguration of the new house was due on Saturday. Out of jealousy, Jaswinder Singh attempted a murder bid on Gagandeep’s son,” he added.

Further, the SHO added that an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. The accused will be arrested after his release from the hospital, cops said.