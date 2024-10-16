Ludhiana candidates shine in Haryana judiciary exam

Four candidates from Ludhiana have cracked the Haryana Judicial Services Exam 2024, the results for which were announced late on Tuesday evening. Uditi Mittal, 24, and Madhav Mittal, 26. (HT Photo)

Madhav Mittal, 26, secured 39th rank. He did his LLB from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and practised law here for a couple of years before returning to PU for masters, where he also taught civil services aspirants in a private coaching institute.

“I always wanted to go for judiciary,” he said, adding that it brought respect in society and gave the opportunity to deliver justice to the people. Madhav, who is a first-generation lawyer, was also selected as a judicial officer in the army in 2022, but he chose not to go.

For those aspiring to join judicial services, he advised to stay focused and dedicate time for studies. “It is a tough exam and calls for a lot of determination,” he added.

Another successful candidate, Uditi Mittal, 24, has secured the 62nd rank. She is also a law graduate from PU and finished her master this year. She appeared for Punjab Judicial Exams in 2022 but couldn’t crack the prelims, however she chose to stick to her aim and give herself until 2025 to try for judiciary exams.

“I always wanted to join the judiciary. I couldn’t clear the prelims in 2022. I kept trying and gave myself time till 2025 before giving up,” she said.

On choosing Haryana, Madhav said, “Both the states (Punjab and Haryana) share the same high courts and the working conditions are also the same.”

Abhidha Gupta and Eklavya Gaur from the city have also cracked the exam.