Ludhiana: Car-borne assailants fire upon immigration agent’s house in BRS Nagar

Panic gripped Satguru Nagar in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar after unidentified car-borne miscreants opened fire upon the house of an immigration agent on intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

They added that the assailants fired at least five bullets, but no one was injured. The incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against unidentified accused. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused and suspect that the incident was a fallout of an old rivalry.

The family, however, claimed they don’t have a rivalry with anyone.

According to police, a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno car stopped outside the house around 2 am and its occupants opened fire at the house. The bullets hit the compound wall.

The house belongs to one Rajdeep Singh, who had come back from Australia nearly 15 days ago. Officials said that being an immigration agent, the victim travels abroad.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said they have initiated an investigation. The police have procured footage of CCTV cameras and efforts are on to trace the accused.

The SHO said that as the health of immigration agent’s father is not well, the family members are not sharing much about the incident. He said they are still trying to ascertain what led to the incident.

He added that during preliminary investigation, it was found there were three or four assailants.

The SHO said police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed on highways to trace the vehicle.