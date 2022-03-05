Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Car dealer duped of 1.5 crore on pretext of selling Lamborghini
Ludhiana: Car dealer duped of 1.5 crore on pretext of selling Lamborghini

The FIR has been lodged by Gurbir Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who is a car dealer. He said he had contacted the accused to buy a Lamborghini car in February
Three men, Hitesh Abrol, director of a Buddhewal-based firm, Mandeep Singh Chawla of Sarabha Nagar and Dalbir Singh of Delhi, have been booked for fraud. (Image for representational purpose)
Three men, Hitesh Abrol, director of a Buddhewal-based firm, Mandeep Singh Chawla of Sarabha Nagar and Dalbir Singh of Delhi, have been booked for fraud. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 03:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Ludhiana-based car dealer has been duped by three men of 1.5 crore on the pretext of sale of a Lamborghini car.

Three men, Hitesh Abrol, director of a Buddhewal-based firm, Mandeep Singh Chawla of Sarabha Nagar and Dalbir Singh of Delhi, have been booked for fraud.

The FIR has been lodged by Gurbir Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who is a car dealer. He said he had contacted the accused to buy a Lamborghini car in February. The deal was settled at 2 crore of which he had transferred 1.5 crore to the accused by RTGS on February 16, he told the police.

He went to the company’s office to take delivery of the car, but Abrol kept on making excuses. Meanwhile, he came to know that the accused had sold the car to Dalbir through Mandeep, though he had already paid 1.5 crore following which he approached the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 406 and 420 of IPC and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

