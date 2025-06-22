Ludhiana: Car falls into Doraha canal, 1 dead, 3 rescued

A man lost his life after his car plunged into the canal near the Daburji bridge in Doraha block on Saturday evening. Three others in the car, including two young girls, were rescued by local residents but the victim, who was driving the vehicle, couldn’t be saved. A car being pulled out of a canal in Doraha. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Rupinder Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar. According to a preliminary police investigation, Rupinder Singh was returning home with his sister-in-law and her two daughters after visiting a nearby gurdwara. While crossing the bridge, the car veered off the road and fell into the canal.

Local residents who witnessed the accident rushed to the scene and managed to pull the woman and her daughters — Hargun Kaur and Harleen Kaur — from the submerged vehicle. The girls later told police that they had been travelling with their mother and their uncle, Rupinder Singh, who was driving.

Rescue operations were immediately launched with police and emergency teams reaching the spot soon after the incident was reported. The woman is currently being treated at a local hospital and is reported to be out of danger. Both daughters are also safe.

ASI Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. He added that they were returning after paying their obeisance at a local gurdwara.