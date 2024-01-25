Ludhiana celebrates 14th National Voters’ Day

The district administration celebrated the 14th National Voter’s Day at Government College (girls), near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Thursday. National Voters' Day event was organised at Government girls College in Ludhiana. (HT)

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon), Major Amit Sareen, appealed to the youth to exercise their right to vote in the elections. He emphasised the importance of this day, celebrated since January 25, 2011, stating that the right to vote is a powerful tool bestowed by the constitution to safeguard democracy.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Encouraging the youth to vote in large numbers, Major Amit Sareen highlighted the duty to vote honestly, underscoring that this responsibility ensures the protection of rights. He reminded everyone of the struggles India faced to attain freedom and urged citizens to actively contribute to the strengthening of democracy by fulfilling their moral responsibility to vote

As part of the celebration, various officials were honoured for their efforts in achieving maximum voter registration in the 18-19 age group. SDM Ludhiana (East), Vikas Hira, was awarded the Best Electoral Registration Officer of district Ludhiana, while Subhalta, a teacher at Government Primary School, Chandra Nagar, received recognition as the Best Booth Level Officer of district Ludhiana.

PAU takes national voters’ day pledge

Voters’ pledge was taken by all the teaching, non-teaching staff and the students of the department of zoology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today to mark the importance of each vote in democracy and celebrate National Voters’ Day 2024 under the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.”

College students present street play

BCM College of Education, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh Road, on Thursday conducted debates and street plays to apprise the participants about the importance of voting and “Right to vote” in a democracy. The participants were also apprised of the activities of Electoral Literacy Club.

Municipal corporation’s (MC) joint commissioner-cum-electoral registration Officer (ERO - Ludhiana East constituency), Chetan Bunger, was honoured as the chief guest on the occasion.