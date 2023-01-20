Ludhiana: centralised admissions portal for admission to state colleges on cards

To make admission process student-centric and unified, a centralised admissions portal is expected to take all aided, unaided and government colleges in the state under its purview.

Admission coordinators of around 100 government and private colleges in the state were trained regarding the functioning of the portal during a workshop organised by the department of governance reforms and the department of higher education of the state government at the Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College on Friday.

Officials said the portal will enable students across the state to take admission to any college in the state on the basis of merit, without physically visiting the colleges and filling out separate admission forms. They added that as the portal is connected with other government digital platforms such as Digilocker and E-Sewa, mark sheets and certificates of students will already be uploaded at the portal, thus, saving energy and time of students and college staff, who will not have to physically verify each document.

Representing the department of governance reforms Vikas Sehgal said the portal, which already hosts government colleges affiliated to public universities in the state, including Punjab University, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Punjabi University, was introduced amid the pandemic in 2020 and has now been opened for the aided and unaided colleges as well, which can configure their respective institutes on the portal with few simple steps.

He said a strong team of information technology professionals is working to make the transition for colleges a smooth process with a 24-hour helpline number ‘1100’ to cater to the queries of students and colleges. He said, “Along with delegates from government colleges in different districts of Punjab, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, who came to put forward the problems being faced with the portal, a number of aided private colleges have also shown interest and are expected to come onboard.”

Deputy director, public instructions (colleges), Pardeep Walia said the portal will ensure transparency, along with providing equal opportunity to students from all sections of society. He added that the portal will enable students to do a comparative study of all institutes of their choice, desired courses, available seats, subject combination, facilities and fee structure. He said the portal is a major step towards improving the higher education sector in the state.

During the workshop, the delegates also raised doubts and shared the problems faced by them during the admissions process in last two years. The officials assured that they would work on their suggestions to make the portal user-friendly.