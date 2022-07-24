Ludhiana | Charanjit Kaur takes charge as principal of GSSS, Cemetery Road
Charanjit Kaur joined as the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana, on Saturday. She started her career as a mathematics teacher in 2006. After being selected as principal in 2019, she served at Moga and Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hambran. Addressing teachers and students, she said government schools in the state have well educated staff and students with unique abilities who can achieve heights with proper guidance.
Civil surgeon inspects work on mohalla clinics
Ludhiana Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Kaler on Friday evening inspected the ongoing work to establish mohalla clinics near Suffiyan Cowk and Chand Cinema.
As per the officials, 15 clinics are being established in the district, nine of which will be operationalised on Independence Day (August 15). Dr Kaler directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the work within the set deadline.
Dr Kaler also conducted an inspection at the civil hospital on Saturday and directed the staff to ensure cleanliness and quality treatment.
Ludhiana | Sahara Credit Cooperative Society directed to pay ₹3.85L maturity amount on special bonds
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Credit Cooperative Society to pay a maturity amount of ₹3.85 lakh, along with interest @8% per annum, to a complainant against herSatinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana'sount invested in Sahara special bonds. Satinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, had submitted a complaint against Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Kapoorthala Complex, Aliganj, Lucknow (opposite party). She served a legal notice dated September 03, 2021 to the opposite party, but to no avail.
Ludhiana | Gogi flags off e-rickshaws for collection of segregated waste
Aiming to improve solid waste management, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday flagged off e-rickshaws in Ghumar Mandi area for door-to-door collection of segregated waste. The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, of which 50 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in different wards of the city. Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had flagged off the project during his visit to the city on July 15.
Ludhiana | Food contractors struggle to provide diet to players as inflation soars
With the prices of food products, milk, vegetables, etc, skyrocketing, food contractors have been finding it difficult to continue providing diet service to players under the state sports department. Notably, in Ludhiana, the state department provides diet to around 700 players including 400 players from school wings and 300 from the sports wings of colleges. Day scholars or players who don't stay in hostels, however, get ₹100 each per day.
