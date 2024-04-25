 Ludhiana: Chef booked for raping hotel employee on pretext of marriage - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Chef booked for raping hotel employee on pretext of marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The accused threatened her that if she did not continue making relations with him, he would make her videos and pictures viral on social networking sites

The City Raikot police booked a chef for allegedly raping a co-worker on the pretext of marriage and threatening her. According to the complainant, the accused had captured lewd pictures and videos of her and threatened to make it viral online.

The accused has been identified as Tripdeep Singh alias Honey of Kamalpura of Jagraon. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Tripdeep Singh alias Honey of Kamalpura of Jagraon.

The complainant, 19, a resident of Moga, said she has been working at a hotel in Moga for the past four months. The accused was a chef there. She befriended the accused who started forcing her to establish physical relations with him. The accused promised to marry her.

The woman added that later, the accused started blackmailing her. The accused threatened her that if she did not continue making relations with him, he would make her videos and pictures viral on social networking sites.

The woman added that the hotel owners sacked the accused as they found out that he was a drug addict.

She added that the accused continued to threaten her. On April 19, the accused took her to a hotel room in Raikot and raped her, she alleged The accused also threatened her to keep mum about the incident.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a first-information report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.

