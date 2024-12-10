Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Chilly days ahead, rain unlikely

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 10, 2024 07:40 AM IST

According to Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the PAU department of agricultural meteorology and climate change, there will be a cold wave for at least the next four days in Ludhiana.

The city is in for a chilly week as weather experts have predicted a cold wave for the next four days.

Residents check out woollens amid plunge in temperature in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Residents check out woollens amid plunge in temperature in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of agricultural meteorology and climate change, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said, “The coming days will see a significant dip in the temperature. There will be a cold wave for at least the next four days.”

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22° Celsius and the minimum temperature was 7° Celsius. The India Meteorological Department’s daily bulletin mentioned that the region would see a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C with no significant change thereafter.

“Cold wave conditions are very likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from December 10 to 12,” the bulletin added. The IMD has also given a dense fog alert during late night and early morning hours.

The weather was expected to remain clear with no rain expected. The city hasn’t seen any showers since September.

When the temperature is 4-5 degrees Celsius less than normal temperature, it is said to be a cold wave, according to Dr Kingra.

