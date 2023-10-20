News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: CIPHET bats for cereal, millet-based products

Ludhiana: CIPHET bats for cereal, millet-based products

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 21, 2023 05:18 AM IST

This initiative was carried out under the Scheduled Caste sub-plan scheme of the Government of India

The ICAR–Central Institute of Post–Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), organised a three-day training programme titled “Protein-Enriched: Cereal and millet based value-added products” from October 18 to 20.

Participants during the training programme on cereal and millet-based value-added products in Ludhiana. (ht photo)
Participants during the training programme on cereal and millet-based value-added products in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

This initiative was carried out under the Scheduled Caste sub-plan scheme of the Government of India.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The programme’s primary objective was to empower economically disadvantaged Scheduled Caste families and equip them to engage in activities related to cereal and millet processing, with a particular focus on the creation of value-added food products. The event saw the participation of fifty Scheduled Caste women from various villages of Punjab, including Sekha, Kot Dhuna, Maurnabha, Dhilwan, Bhakthgarh, Tallewal, Bhotna, and Uggoke.

Coordinated by surya scientist Manju Bala and Swati Sethi, scientist, FG&OP division at ICAR-CIPHET Ludhiana, the skill development programme included hands-on training in the processing of food grains. Participants learned about milling millets and cereals, pasta production, and the creation of bakery products from millets (including biscuits and muffins from finger millet). The training also covered the production of extruded and popped products using coarse cereals such as pearl millet and sorghum.

During the programme, experts delivered lectures on various government schemes and marketing strategies. R K Vishwakarma, in-charge director of ICAR-CIPHET, highlighted the utilisation of the institute’s processing facilities for entrepreneurial activities, providing valuable experience for those entering the processing industry. Manju Bala, head of the FG&OP division, encouraged participants to form farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and initiate millet processing and value addition activities.

As a part of knowledge sharing, a training manual on the subject was released and distributed to the participants.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out