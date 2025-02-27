Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana city man duped of 17 lakh, 3 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2025 08:14 AM IST

ASI Malkeet Singh said that the victim is a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Tajpur Road, Ludhiana. He had aspirations of moving to Canada and was introduced to the accused travel agents through a common contact.

The division number 7 police have registered an FIR against three Noida-based travel agents for allegedly duping a city resident of 17 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The victim was given a fake visa, the police said.

Police said that the victim was given a fake visa. (HT Photo for representation)
Police said that the victim was given a fake visa. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Randhir, Micky Arora and Shivam, residents of Noida, have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. The case was registered based on a complaint by Dilpreet Singh, 26, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Tajpur Road, who works in a private firm.

According to ASI Malkeet Singh, the investigating officer, Dilpreet had aspirations of moving to Canada and was introduced to the accused travel agents through a common contact. The accused demanded 17 lakh which Dilpreet paid in installments. Upon receiving the full amount, the agents provided him with a visa for Canada.

When Dilpreet reached the airport, he discovered that the visa was fake. Realising he had been duped, he immediately approached the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered following an investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On