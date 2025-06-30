Ludhiana city sees 6% decline in road crashes: Report

With an aim to streamline traffic and reduce road accidents in the city, municipal corporation (MC) conducted a road safety assessment of Ludhiana city. The detailed analysis report: Road Safety Assessment Report of Ludhiana City, was launched by mayor Inderjit Kaur on Monday. Mayor Inderjit Kaur with others launching 'Road Safety Assessment Report of Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The civic body officials said that the report holds a detailed analysis of various junctions/road infrastructure of the city, focused on improving residents safety. “It also highlights key insights into traffic accidents and safety measures in the city,” they added.

According to officials, the MC had hired the services of Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre headed by traffic advisor Punjab Navdeep Asija for road safety assessment last year.

Mayor Kaur stated that assessment steps are also being taken for redesigning of junctions/roads for ensuring safety of residents at ground level. “In this report, the experts have also highlighted 12 accident black spots of the city and steps are already being taken to remove those black spots,” she added.

As per the findings of the report, road crashes in Ludhiana have reduced by 6.25% in 2024 compared to 2023, indicating early signs of positive impact from various road safety initiatives. This improvement is attributed to the continuous efforts undertaken over the past year in the areas of traffic management and road safety by the civic body.

Mayor Kaur further stated that the guidelines of the Unions ministry of road transport and highways have also been incorporated and the civic body is taking serious steps for improving traffic management in the city. “Steps are also being taken to reduce congestion on city roads,” she added.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, executive engineer Manjitinder Singh Johal, road traffic experts (RTE) Suraj Chhabra, Parminder Singh and Ajayveer Singh were also present during the launching ceremony.