Ludhiana: Civil hospital de-addiction centre gets open-air gym

The gym, which will be inaugurated on Monday, will have four strength-training machines that cater to all the body parts.

Centre in-charge Dr Arvind Goyal said the gym will help the enrolled addicts in two ways.

“Most of these addicts are suffering from financial or familial problems which brings to bear a lot of stress on them. Most of the people who go down this road, suffer from mental issues like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural anti-depressants. This hits the cause of drug craving, thus helping the addict in staying away from drugs,” he said.

“Besides addressing the mental aspect, it also helps them get in a much needed physical activity they can anchor a healthy routine to,” Dr Goyal added.

The gym is being supported by Samvedhna Trust, which also runs other services in the hospital, including a fleet of ambulances.

The director of health department, Hitendar Kour, is expected to inaugurate the facility, which is said to be the first of its kind in any government de-addiction centre of the state.

The centre has a capacity of 10 beds, however, at present, only four addicts are living there. The addicts are enrolled here on a 7 to 21 day long detoxification course, depending on the level of their addiction and are then sent to a rehabilitation centre in Jagraon.

Earlier, the lack of recreational activities at the government-run de-addiction centres had been held as reason behind their low rate of occupancy.