Ludhiana civil hospital ICU to reopen by month end after two years

The intensive care unit (ICU) at the civil hospital here is scheduled to open by month end after remaining shut for over two years, according to senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh. A view of an ICU ward in civil hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The eight-bedded facility was shut due to the shortage of staff. Now, according to Dr Singh, 16 staff nurses trained for ICU services, eight multi-task workers, and two technicians have been sanctioned under the National Health Mission to get the ICU running.

On an average, as many as 70-80 patients are admitted to various departments of the hospital every day, and five-ten of the severely ill patients or accident cases are referred to PGI Chandigarh, Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, and government hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to the lack of ICU services. The commute to these tertiary care centres takes around two-three hours, which poses a risk of not getting care in time for the critically injured patients. Many of them even die while in transit. Those who don’t wish to risk the delay are left with no option but to opt for private health facilities in the city, incurring heft bills. The re-opening of the ICU is expected to bring a relief to such patients.

The ICU had reportedly been shut after the load in Covid-19 cases relaxed. Although the ICU has 16 ventilators, for now only eight beds would be available due to the limited sanctioned manpower. Hospital authorities said with the increase in manpower, the ICU would be brought to run at the full capacity of 16 beds.

During at least six visits to the hospital in a span of one year, health minister Dr Balbir Singh had repeatedly said the ICU would be made functional soon.