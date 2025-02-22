Ludhiana: Clash in Bhola Colony over land dispute, one injured

A long-standing property dispute in Bhola Colony, Tajpur Road, escalated into a violent scuffle on Friday afternoon with both rival groups accusing each other of firing multiple gunshots. One person sustained injuries in the clash. However, the police have denied reports of gunfire at the scene. Police officials at the crime spot on Tajpur Road. (HT Photo)

Upon receiving information from local residents, cops from the division number 7 and the Jamalpur police stations rushed to the spot. The police detained two suspects from the scene and are currently investigating the matter.

According to the police, the disputed land has multiple claimants — Parminder Singh Bajwa, JS Gill and Raju Gujjar. While the case is pending in court, JS Gill currently possesses the land and operates a cricket academy on the premises. Bajwa and Gujjar assert that they have legal ownership documents.

On Friday, Bajwa and his associates arrived at the disputed site, where they encountered members of the rival group. A heated argument soon turned into a violent altercation, during which gunfire was allegedly exchanged.

Parminder Singh Bajwa claimed that as soon as he and his group arrived, they were attacked by the opposing party. He alleged that his turban was tossed off during the scuffle and that the assailants fired at least 10 gunshots at them. Bajwa stated that he took shelter in his car to escape, but one of his aides sustained injuries as a bullet grazed past him.

On the other hand, JS Gill refuted the allegations and accused Bajwa’s group of initiating the attack and firing gunshots. He also claimed that two individuals from Bajwa’s group were detained by the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4), Prabhjot Singh Virk said, “There is an ongoing legal dispute over the ownership of the land in Bhola Colony. The police were informed about a scuffle, but we cannot confirm at this stage if gunshots were fired. One person has been injured and is receiving treatment. We are verifying the allegations from both parties and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.”

The police are reviewing evidence, including eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, to determine the facts before filing an FIR.