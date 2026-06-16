Ludhiana: Clash over burial of stray dog, 10 booked

A dispute over the burial of a stray dog that was killed in a road accident took a violent turn in Kasabad village on Sunday, with a panchayat member and his nephew allegedly being attacked with baseball bats and spades by an ex-serviceman and his relatives. Gurmeet claimed that he rushed to the spot along with his wife and other panchayat members after receiving a call from his uncle. (HT File)

The Salem Tabri police have booked 10 persons, including ex-serviceman Bhag Ram, his wife Surjeet Kaur, son Bikaramjit, grandsons Vishal Kumar and Sahil Kumar, and several relatives, on charges of assault and rioting.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of Gurmeet Singh, 43, a panchayat member and his wife is the village sarpanch. According to the complainant, a stray dog was crushed to death by a vehicle near Bhag Ram’s house.

The accused allegedly picked up the carcass and attempted to bury it in a vacant plot opposite the house of Gurmeet’s paternal uncle, Amar Singh. When Amar Singh objected and suggested that the dog be buried near the village pond instead, an argument broke out.

Gurmeet claimed that he rushed to the spot along with his wife and other panchayat members after receiving a call from his uncle.

The situation escalated when the accused allegedly started abusing them. During the altercation, Vishal Kumar allegedly struck Gurmeet on the head with a spade. The complainant further alleged that later, when his nephew Sukhjeet Singh was on his way to call another panchayat member, the accused intercepted him and assaulted him with a spade and a baseball bat.

Sukhjeet reportedly suffered serious injuries and required around 30 stitches.

Gurmeet alleged that political rivalry may have contributed to the attack, claiming that while he and his wife contested local elections with the support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the accused had backed a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate.

Investigating officer, head constable Javed Ali,said police have registered an FIR under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 190, 191(3), and 351(3) (voluntarily causing hurt and rioting to criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

“A hunt is on to arrest them,”the officer said.