Ludhiana: CNG leak after truck mishap triggers panic in Khanna

Panic gripped commuters and residents along the Delhi–Amritsar highway in Khanna after a truck carrying CNG cylinders overturned near Libra village, triggering gas leak from several cylinders on Saturday. Swift action by the Sadak Surakhya Force and the fire brigade prevented a major disaster, officials said. The truck overturned and gas began leaking from some of the cylinders. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the truck was transporting CNG cylinders from Mandi Gobindgarh when the driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid collision with a vehicle that appeared suddenly in front of him. The truck overturned and gas began leaking from some of the cylinders. Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of the Sadak Surakhya Force said the area was immediately cordoned off and traffic was stopped as a precautionary measure. “The fire brigade was called to handle the leaking cylinders safely,” he said.

Fire brigade personnel, with the help of local residents and a JCB machine, separated the leaking cylinders and shifted them to a safer location.

Driver Gurvinder Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh was administered first aid before being shifted to a hospital. His condition was stated to be stable. The traffic was restored after several hours.

Meanwhile, the driver alleged that while he was sitting at some distance in shock after the accident, unknown persons stole his mobile phone and a wallet from the truck. Police said the matter is being investigated and efforts are on to identify those responsible for the theft using nearby CCTV cameras.