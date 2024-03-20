 Ludhiana: Complaint filed over unclean toilets at scooter market - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Complaint filed over unclean toilets at scooter market

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Model Town Scooter Sellers Association said they have repeatedly communicated their concerns to Rishi against the appalling state of washrooms

The members of Model Town Scooter Sellers Association has filed a formal complaint to MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi regarding the renovation of washrooms in the Scooter Sellers Association Market, constructed several years ago by the civic body.

The association said they have repeatedly communicated their concerns to Rishi against the appalling state of washrooms.

Association chairman Baljinder Singh said, “There are over 50 shops in the market, generating substantial revenue for the MC through monthly rents. Despite this, the basic provision of clean washrooms has been neglected. We have made numerous calls to MC officials, highlighting the inconvenience faced by the workers in the area. We are left with no option, but to seek alternatives elsewhere, such as nearby hotels or hospitals.”

Association member Sunny Kainth said, “The pipes are blocked and create a foul smell. Moreover, the seats and other things have been stolen. Authorities should renovate the washrooms on priority basis.”

Story Saved
