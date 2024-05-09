Ludhiana Cong leader booked for posting PM’s morphed photo on social media

A local Congress leader from Khanna who claims himself to be the president of the social media wing of the party landed in trouble after sharing a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Facebook account. In the picture, the face of Lord Rama was replaced by the Prime Minister, while Lord Hanuman was seen bowing before him. During investigation Joshi told police he copied the picture from the internet, but the police claimed he could not explain the source. (HT File)

The City 2 police station of Khanna swung into action and lodged an FIR against the accused – identified as Sudhir Joshi of Shivpuri Mohalla of Khanna. During investigation Joshi told police he copied the picture from the internet, but the police claimed he could not explain the source.

Joshi claimed that the motive behind uploading the picture was to object to such pictures in his Facebook post.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Gautam Sharma, president, Shiv Sena Hindu student wing. Sharma stated that by posting such morphed pictures, Joshi has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Harjinder Singh stated that according to the complainant the accused had uploaded the picture on April 25. The DSP added that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO at City 2 police station, said that the accused has been booked under Section 295A of IPC and section 66 of Information and Technology Act.