Ludhiana | Congress councillor's car mows down two teens, injures one in accident
Ludhiana | Congress councillor's car mows down two teens, injures one in accident

As per the Ludhiana police, the teens were pushing a motorcycle after it developed a snag when the car mowed them down, it is not yet clear who was behind the wheels at the time of the mishap; the Congress councillor remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts by Hindustan Times to reach him.
The Congress councillor’s Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rammed into a divider after running over the teens in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A speeding Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, allegedly belonging to Congress councillor from ward number 16, Umesh Sharma, mowed down two teenagers and left a third one injured near Jandiali of Focal Point on Saturday night. Police said it is not yet clear who was driving the vehicle at the time.

The deceased have been identified as Sahil, 17, and Mohammad Hussain, 16, of Pritam Nagar.

Their friend, Rajiv Kumar, 17, of Pritam Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, has been admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries.

According to the police, Sahil was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot, whereas Mohammad Hussain died on the way to hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Sahil, Hussain and Rajiv were friends, who studied in the same school and lived in the same locality.

On Saturday evening, the trio had gone for a bike ride. While returning home, their motorcycle developed a snag and they decided to push it home.

When they reached near Jandiali village, a speeding car hit them before crashing into a divider.

Rajiv is said to have called the police and ambulance service before losing consciousness.

The Ertiga driver, meanwhile, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Focal Point police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR in the case.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Focal point station house officer, said police have recovered posters of different Congress workers and leaders from the car. He added that police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to know who was driving the car.

