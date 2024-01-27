 Ludhiana: Congress MP locks carcass plant’s gate in Rasulpur village - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Congress MP locks carcass plant’s gate in Rasulpur village

Ludhiana: Congress MP locks carcass plant’s gate in Rasulpur village

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jan 28, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The villagers had consistently opposed the operation of this plant, and after months of deliberation between the municipal corporation and the district administration, it was finally put into operation on January 15, 2024

Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu along with his supporters locked the gates of the carcass plant installed by the Municipal Corporation in Rasulpur village of the district on Thursday evening. The villagers had consistently opposed the operation of this plant, and after months of deliberation between the municipal corporation and the district administration, it was finally put into operation on January 15, 2024. However, its gates were locked by Bittu on January 25.

Bittu’s act of placing a lock on the plant drew a sharp response from Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, who deemed it an affront to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Rishi said that legal action would be taken in this matter. He said they will open the carcass plant with the motive to comply with the court order.

The carcass plant, with an approximate cost of 7.8 crore, was established in Rasulpur village during the tenure of the previous Congress government under the Smart City initiative. Although the plant had been ready for operation since June 2021, locals prevented its opening.

According to the residents, they have allowed the officials to run the plant till the next hearing of the NGT and during the hearing on Thursday, the NGT has directed the officials to make the plant fully operational.

After a series of dialogues with the locals, municipal corporation officials accompanied by police personnel initiated the plant’s operation on January 15. However, renewed opposition from the villagers prompted a fresh confrontation.

In a meeting with the villagers, Bittu discussed their concerns. Following the meeting, Bittu, in support of the villagers’ demand to shut down the plant, personally placed a lock on its gate.

The MC commissioner said, “We will write to the police to take legal action against the person who has locked the carcass plant gate, and we are going to open this plant today only”.

