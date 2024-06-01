Ludhiana: Congress worker accuses Pappi of manhandling him, damaging his phone

A Congress polling agent accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Prashar Pappi of “manhandling” him and damaging his mobile phone. He also alleged that the AAP candidate was moving around with outsiders who tried to run him over using their car outside the polling booth. Raman alleged that AAP candidate Ashok Parashar reached the polling station with a group of at least 20 men and his supporters also tried to run him over. He alleged that he got a minor injury on his leg. (HT File)

Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also reached the spot.

Raman Masih has filed a complaint with the police. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP central) Akrishi Jain said that a complaint has been received and the matter is being verified.

Masih said he was present at polling booth number 57-60 in Isa Nagri around 11 am when a group of AAP supporters turned up and created a ruckus. He alleged that the AAP supporters had a verbal spat with him and snatched his polling card. He tried to capture the video but the accused snatched his mobile.

