Ludhiana contractual bus staff strike leaves scores stranded in blistering heat

Scores of passengers were left stranded at the Ludhiana bus stand during a severe 45°C heatwave as a strike by contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS severely crippled government transport services across the state. Several passengers also complained about overcrowding in the limited number of buses that remained operational during the day. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The strike crippled local bus services, stranding commuters for hours under the sweltering sun. Desperate to reach their destinations, passengers were forced to navigate alternate transit and pay out of pocket for expensive private operators.

The bus disruption hit women commuters the hardest. Many rely on Punjab’s free government bus scheme for daily travel to work, college, and hospitals. With a large number of Roadways and PUNBUS vehicles off the roads, women had to cancel essential trips or pay out-of-pocket for private transport.

Passengers reported that the situation deteriorated when the protest blocked access to the bus stand, forcing many travellers to board private buses from outside the premises.

“We reached the bus stand in the morning but found very few buses available. After waiting for over an hour in this sweltering heat, we had no option but to take a private bus. For families and women passengers, this became an unnecessary financial burden,” said Manpreet Kaur, a commuter travelling to Moga.

Another passenger, Rajesh Kumar, said the strike exposed how dependent thousands of people are on government transport. “Private buses were overcrowded and charging more. There was confusion everywhere. Elderly passengers and children suffered the most because of the extreme weather,” he said.

Several passengers also complained about overcrowding in the limited number of buses that remained operational during the day. Many were seen standing throughout their journey, while others waited under whatever little shade was available outside the bus stand.

The strike was launched by the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11) that had warned of a complete shutdown of government transport services if its demands remained unresolved. Union leaders said employees were protesting over pending regularisation, outsourcing policies, vacant posts and cases registered against workers during previous agitations.

Deadlock ends after meet between union representatives, officials

The deadlock, however, ended late Wednesday evening after a panel meeting between union representatives and senior transport department officials, including the principal secretary, and other senior officers. Following discussions, the government issued written assurances on several key demands, prompting the union to withdraw the strike and postpone further protest programmes.

According to the union, the government agreed to initiate the process for withdrawal of cases registered against protesting employees, expedite matters related to regularisation of contractual workers and consider outsourced employees with three years of service under the policy framework. The government also assured that state-owned buses would be inducted into the fleet on priority and that pending employee-related issues would be taken up in further departmental meetings.

Punjab Roadways general manager Nawraj Batish said the department had attempted to minimise inconvenience despite the agitation.

“The strike affected operations on several routes, and passengers did face inconvenience. However, efforts were made to keep services running wherever possible. Following the resolution of the issue, normal services are being restored, and commuters should not face further difficulties,” Batish said.